Varisu Update: Thalapathy Vijay's Bilingual Film Cast & Crew Moves To Ladakh For A Ten Day Schedule!

Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu debut film Varisu AKA Vaarasudu, under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, is gearing up for a grand Pongal/Sankranthi release. The movie, which is being shot as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual, will mark Vamshi's Tamil debut as a director and Dil Raju as the producer.

According to the latest buzz, the movie's shooting is happening at a fast pace, and the entire crew flew down to Ladakh to shoot a few important sequences. The unit led by Vamshi are out on a ten day schedule at Ladakh, where they will shoot a few montage sequences on Vijay.