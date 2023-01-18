Varisu Hits Rs 210 Crore In 7 Days: Production House Confirms; Thunivu Still Claims To Be The Real Winner

Due to the continuous holiday for the Pongal festival, the family audience has enjoyed watching Varisu for the last 4 days. In response to this, the collection of the film has also increased.

Dil Raju, the producer of Varisu who scored a double century in box office collection, officially announced it in his production house Twitter page today. Whereas Boney Kapoor is still saying Thunivu as the 'The Real Winner'. Let's try to figure out the truth.

The production company Sri Venkateswara Creations has revealed the official collection status of Vijay and Rashmika Mandhana starrer Varisu directed by Vamsi.

Varisu is a Pongal treat movie starring actor Vijay. The film was directed by Vamsi Paidipalli and produced by Dil Raju. Produced at a huge cost, the film had a huge star cast including Yogi Babu, Rashmika Mandhana, Jayasudha, Shyam, Sangeetha, Samyukta, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, SJ Surya, VTV Ganesh and Satish. Whereas on the other hand Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, and Samuthrakani in the lead roles is also released for Pongal Festival.

Varisu movie was released in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Tamil version of Varisu was released on January 11, its Hindi version on January 13 and its Telugu version Varasudu on January 14. The film is getting overwhelming response in all languages.

Due to the continuous holiday for the Pongal festival, the family audience has enjoyed watching Varisu for the last 4 days. In response to this, the collection of the film has also increased. In this case, the production company has officially announced that Varisu has collected Rs 210 crore worldwide in 7 days. This is the 6th film of actor Vijay to collect more than Rs 200 crores.

The film has collected more than Rs 10 crores in Kerala and Karnataka states. Similarly, it is said to have collected more than Rs 20 crores within four days of its release in Telugu. Apart from this, the Hindi version of Varisu has collected more than Rs 5 crores. According to reports, the film has collected Rs100 crores in Tamil Nadu and Rs 63 crores in foreign countries.

Coming to Thunivu, the film was leading at the box office collection for the first two days. It faced a slight step back in the third and fourth day and bounced back with the foreign countries collection on the sixth and seventh days. This film is reportedly announced as the highest collected Ajith Kumar film in foreign countries. Producer Boney Kapoor released a poster yesterday with the caption 'The Real Winner.' In such a situation, Varisu team revealed the collection with exact numbers officially as 210 crore. Strong sources from the film industry says that Thunivu is the real winner and Boney Kapoor will also reveal the numbers officially soon.