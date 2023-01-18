Varisu Hits Rs 210 Crore In 7 Days: Production House Confirms; Thunivu Still Claims To Be The Real Winner

Dil
Raju,
the
producer
of
Varisu
who
scored
a
double
century
in
box
office
collection,
officially
announced
it
in
his
production
house
Twitter
page
today.
Whereas
Boney
Kapoor
is
still
saying
Thunivu
as
the
'The
Real
Winner'.
Let's
try
to
figure
out
the
truth.
The
production
company
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
has
revealed
the
official
collection
status
of
Vijay
and
Rashmika
Mandhana
starrer
Varisu
directed
by
Vamsi.
Varisu
is
a
Pongal
treat
movie
starring
actor
Vijay.
The
film
was
directed
by
Vamsi
Paidipalli
and
produced
by
Dil
Raju.
Produced
at
a
huge
cost,
the
film
had
a
huge
star
cast
including
Yogi
Babu,
Rashmika
Mandhana,
Jayasudha,
Shyam,
Sangeetha,
Samyukta,
Sarathkumar,
Prabhu,
SJ
Surya,
VTV
Ganesh
and
Satish.
Whereas
on
the
other
hand
Thunivu
starring
Ajith
Kumar,
Manju
Warrier,
and
Samuthrakani
in
the
lead
roles
is
also
released
for
Pongal
Festival.
Varisu
movie
was
released
in
three
languages
Tamil,
Telugu
and
Hindi.
The
Tamil
version
of
Varisu
was
released
on
January
11,
its
Hindi
version
on
January
13
and
its
Telugu
version
Varasudu
on
January
14.
The
film
is
getting
overwhelming
response
in
all
languages.
Due
to
the
continuous
holiday
for
the
Pongal
festival,
the
family
audience
has
enjoyed
watching
Varisu
for
the
last
4
days.
In
response
to
this,
the
collection
of
the
film
has
also
increased.
In
this
case,
the
production
company
has
officially
announced
that
Varisu
has
collected
Rs
210
crore
worldwide
in
7
days.
This
is
the
6th
film
of
actor
Vijay
to
collect
more
than
Rs
200
crores.
The
film
has
collected
more
than
Rs
10
crores
in
Kerala
and
Karnataka
states.
Similarly,
it
is
said
to
have
collected
more
than
Rs
20
crores
within
four
days
of
its
release
in
Telugu.
Apart
from
this,
the
Hindi
version
of
Varisu
has
collected
more
than
Rs
5
crores.
According
to
reports,
the
film
has
collected
Rs100
crores
in
Tamil
Nadu
and
Rs
63
crores
in
foreign
countries.
Coming
to
Thunivu,
the
film
was
leading
at
the
box
office
collection
for
the
first
two
days.
It
faced
a
slight
step
back
in
the
third
and
fourth
day
and
bounced
back
with
the
foreign
countries
collection
on
the
sixth
and
seventh
days.
This
film
is
reportedly
announced
as
the
highest
collected
Ajith
Kumar
film
in
foreign
countries.
Producer
Boney
Kapoor
released
a
poster
yesterday
with
the
caption
'The
Real
Winner.' In
such
a
situation,
Varisu
team
revealed
the
collection
with
exact
numbers
officially
as
210
crore.
Strong
sources
from
the
film
industry
says
that
Thunivu
is
the
real
winner
and
Boney
Kapoor
will
also
reveal
the
numbers
officially
soon.