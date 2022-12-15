VJ Archana Meets Vairamuthu: Chinmayi Warns ‘This Is How It Starts’ – Instagram Post Goes Viral!

Singer Chinmayi's comment on small screen actress and host Archana's Instagram photo post with lyricist Vairamuthu has sparked controversy.

Chinmayi is a playback singer who has sung many popular songs in Tamil cinema. She had accused Vairamuthu of sexually assaulting her a few years ago.

Singer Chinmayi has been speaking out against crimes against women whenever they occur in the society. In 2018, a journalist posted on his social media pages that Vairamuthu had sexually harassed an unnamed woman.

Supporting this, playback singer Chinmayi also accused Vairamuthu of trying to molest her. The Me Too movement started to rise in Tamil Nadu through this issue. Many spoke for and against Chinmayi. Singer Chinmayi had posted many of her comments on her official Twitter and Instagram pages even against the recent Shraddha murder case in Delhi.

Archana is acting in the second part of Vijay TV's Raja Rani. She also hosts some programs. She claimed to have met Lyricist Vairamuthu recently and posted pictures with him on her official Instagram page. Among the photos included in the post were photos of Kavi Perarasu Vairamuthu blessing Archana. Although many people have given likes to this and commented as "Super", a few have said in the comments that "be a little careful with him, he is a kind of person". Chinmayi is one of them.

For VJ Archana's post, "This is exactly how it starts. Please be wary. Keep a solid distance and never meet him without someone with you" commented Chinmayi. Archana, who had posted this post, deleted Chinmayi's comment in her post. But before that, netizens noticed Chinmayi's comment and started trending it by posting memes.