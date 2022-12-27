‘We Can’t Shut The Mouth Of..’ VJ Archana Responds To Chinmayi Who Warned Her To Be Careful With Vairamuthu!

In an interview, actress VJ Archana responded to singer Chinmayi's comment on a photo taken with lyricist Vairamuthu.

Archana acted in Vijay TV's Raja Rani Part 2 and recently walked away from it. She also hosts some programs. She claimed to have met Vairamuthu recently and posted pictures of him on official her Instagram page. Among the photos included in the post were photos of Vairamuthu blessing Archana. While many people commented on this, Chinmayi also expressed her opinion.

For VJ Archana's post, "This is how it all begins. Please be careful. When you meet him, have someone to accompany you and stay away from him," commented Chinmayi. Archana, who had posted the photo, deleted Chinmayi's comment on her post immediately.

In a recent interview, Archana was asked about this. She said, "My father is a Tamil professor. So we give more importance to Tamil in our family. Everyone has heard Vairamuthu's film songs and I am his big fan. One day I met him while I was shooting. Then I asked him how are you sir ?, I am your fan. It was just a normal conversation. I have great respect for creative people. And I don't know Chinmayi personally.

When something like this happens, everyone will talk about it. We cannot shut the mouth of others. It was just a fan girl moment, let's leave those who don't understand this."

Chinmayi is a playback singer who has sung many popular songs in Tamil cinema. She had accused Vairamuthu of sexually assaulting her a few years ago.

Singer Chinmayi has been speaking out against crimes against women whenever they occur in the society. In 2018, a journalist posted on his social media pages that Vairamuthu had sexually harassed an unnamed woman.

Supporting this, playback singer Chinmayi also accused Vairamuthu of trying to molest her. The Me Too movement started to rise in Tamil Nadu through this issue. Many spoke for and against Chinmayi. Singer Chinmayi had posted many of her comments on her official Twitter and Instagram pages even against the recent Shraddha murder case in Delhi.

In such a situation, her comment on VJ Archana's post and the response for it created strong buzz among fans.