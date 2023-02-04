Run Baby Run Day 1 Box Office Collection: Good Start For The First Serious RJ Balaji Film!

Run Baby Run starring RJ Balaji in a serious role through the film for the first time is expected to perform very less on its first day at the box office. The film was made on an overall budget of 6 crores including promotions. But to everyone's surprise, Run Baby Run earned 0.60 Cr India net on its first day. The film had an overall 20% Tamil Occupancy on Friday, February 03, 2023.

RJ Balaji, who works in a private bank in Chengalpattu, and Isha Talwar are getting married. In this case, due to a problem, Aishwarya Rajesh comes and hides in Balaji's car. He asks Balaji for help saying that some people are chasing him and his life is in danger. At first Balaji is reluctant to help Aishwarya, which brings him a lot of problems. Malayalam director Jeen Krishnakumar has tried to tell the mystery behind Balaji Mindara and Aishwarya Rajesh in a sensational template thriller screenplay.

From the very first scene, the script jumps straight into the film. The entire first half of the film travels through Balaji's point of view. Balaji has chosen as an actor compared to his previous films, where he is confused, scared, shocked, trying to commit suicide in difficult situations. But at certain key moments, only a blank stare comes from him.

In the first half, keeping the 'secret' in a travel bag, Balaji nervously wanders from place to place and the minor characters who join him here and there are delightfully written. The second half fits right into the template for a thriller novel. But the problem is that it also gives the feeling of a novel that has already been read.

The hero of the story goes and interrogates each and every one of them and takes on the hero avatar due to his guilt. Even as the screenplay moves along, a thousand questions follow. Moreover, Balaji's decisions to escape from the problem are very artificial.

How Balaji, who often claims to be a common man, becomes an investigative tiger only in the second half, why the police only think of such modest ideas, why the villainous group, which is strong enough to change a policeman in a single day, is struggling with the ordinary Balaji, questions arise throughout the film.

The final scene of the film presents a large-scale crime scene in medical colleges. But the scenes lack the depth and authenticity they should have, and they pass as mere reflections of the protagonist's adventure. Similarly, when the twist of who is the culprit is revealed, the logic holes that existed until then are doubled.

The backbone of the film is the background score by Sam CS. Even though the important scenes are modestly scripted, it is he who makes the film stand out with his music. S. Yuva's cinematography and G. Madan's cinematography give the feeling of reading a thrilling thriller pocket novel. Mainly, S. Yua has perfected the night scenes with her cinematography.