Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Dad REACTS As Her Dig At Priyanka Choudhary Gets Edited From Episode: Promo...

Bigg Boss 16 update: It won't be wrong to say that the family members of the contestants are playing their own game on social media. As the finale week is near, the family members are leaving no stone unturned to extend support to the Bigg Boss 16 housemates. Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hasan Khan also showcased his support for the Imlie actress as he shared his thoughts on the makers editing her part for the episode.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER'S FATHER MIFFED WITH CHANNEL

Sumbul Touqeer's made seemed unhappy with the makers as they shared a promo where the actress was seen taking a dig at Priyanka Choudhary; however, the part was edited in the actual Sunday (January 29) episode.

On Monday (January 30), Touqeer Hasan shared a post on his official Twitter handle, expressing his displeasure over the way Sumbul's part was edited from the Bigg Boss 16 episode.

Bigg Boss 16: What Sumbul Touqeer Said About Priyanka Choudhary? Bigg Boss 16: What Sumbul Touqeer Said About Priyanka Choudhary? Sumbul Touqeer, who has been facing issues with Priyanka Choudhary, took a jibe at her while rolling on the floor and trying to enact like the Udaariyaan actress. She claimed that Priyanka gets irritated when she gets to know about the truth. 'Priyanka agar sach bolti hai, toh usko sach sunne mein aata hai, toh voh bokhlata jaati hai,' Sumbul Touqeer said, leaving Shiv Thakare in splits. While Priyanka continued to have a smile on her face, Shekhar Suman couldn't help but laugh her Sumbul's cute antics. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Father On Makers Editing Her Part Touqeer Hasan took to Twitter to express his opinion about the makers cutting off Sumbul Touqeer's fun-filled dig at Priyanka Choudhary from the main episode. He said that the particular part was shown in the promo but not in the Sunday episode. 'promo me hai,but episode me nahi....ok👏

ROAR LIKE SUMBUL,' Touqeer wrote on the micro-blogging site. He cheered for Sumbul and tweeted, 'Roar like her'. Interestingly, Roar Like Sumbul is trending on Twitter with over 480k tweets. Advertisement Sumbul Touqeer's Fans Don't Want Her To Do Show With Colors Sumbul Touqeer's Fans Don't Want Her To Do Show With Colors Sumbul Touqeer fans blamed Colors channel for editing her part, accusing the leading GEC of being 'biased and using the actress for only TRPs'. One user tweeted, 'Please humble request don't take any Colors show for Sumbul...this channel does not deserve her... don't give any business to this channel.' 'Wohh Future me inke sath Kam karne se pehle Achhe se soche ek baar. We don't want her to be used by Colors for the sake of TRPs. Suggest Choose her projects wisely,' another user wrote.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER ACHIEVES ANOTHER FEAT

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old became the first teenager and youngest contestant to survive in the BB house for over 100 days in any reason across different languages. If Sumbul doesn't get nominated this week, she will emerge as the first teenager finalist in the history of Bigg Boss 16.

Adding another feather to her cap, Sumbul Touqeer found a spot in the Eastern Eye Top 30 Under 30 list. Her popularity is growing with every passing day and her fans believe that she will excel in acting and other fields after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

