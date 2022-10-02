Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was introduced as the first contestant of the show, was made the first captain of Bigg Boss 16. She was then asked by Bigg Boss to assign tasks to the inmates. The next contestant, Abdu Rozik, was escorted to the BB house. Nimrit then assigned the task of chopping to Abdu after knowing his preferences.

After a successful season 15, India's biggest reality show is back with a new season. The show debuted on October 1, and Bollywood star host Salman Khan inaugurated the 16th season. The grand event was stunning, with some fun and lots of good performances. The show promises great twists and surprises. With the entry of contestants, the show has already had its first fight.

Further, contestants like Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, Altaf Shaikh, popularly known as MC Stan, and Shalin Bhanot were next to enter the house.

In the meantime, Nimrit was called into the confession room, where she was told by the Bigg Boss that he made a mistake by electing her the captain. Instead of assigning the tasks, she was asking for the inmate's opinion, making the job easier for them. However, Nimrit assures Bigg Boss that she won't disappoint him again.

The next to enter the BB house was former Miss India (2020) Manya Singh. Nimrit allocated a bed for her. Manya expresses her displeasure witht he bed, but Nimrit refuses to change the bed's position. Nimrit then asked Archana if she could adjust her bed's position. However, Archana gets angry and shouts at Nimrit, saying she will not compromise with her bed as she has a habit of seeing the mirror every morning. Every other house member supported Nimrit and couldn't understand the reason behind Archana's anger.