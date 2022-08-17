Imlie is one of the top shows and its lead actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are most-loved jodi on television. Recently, Sumbul stunned everyone with her bold and glamorous photoshoot pictures. The actress looked gorgeous a metallic gown with edgy makeup and blue lehenga. The whole look has been conceptualised by Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

The actress had shared a few pictures on her Instagram account, and guess what, her buddy and co-star Fahmaan Khan reacted to the picture by commenting on it. He commented on one of the pictures as, "😍😍😍🔥🔥not dead but maaan you look stunning😍😍."