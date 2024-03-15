Kavya Actress Sumbul Touqeer On Linkup With Fahmaan Khan, Mishkat & Other Co-Stars: They Feel…

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
Linkups:
Sumbul
Touqeer,
acclaimed
for
her
role
as
Imlie,
is
once
again
in
the
limelight
with
her
performance
in
Sony
TV's
Kavya-Ek
Jazbaa,
Ek
Junoon.
While
her
stellar
acting
continues
to
mesmerize
audiences,
Sumbul
often
finds
herself
amidst
rumors
and
speculation
about
her
personal
life,
particularly
her
alleged
closeness
with
co-stars.
Addressing
these
rumors
in
a
recent
interview,
the
actress
shared
her
perspective
on
the
matter.
DOES
LINKUP
RUMOURS
AFFECT
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
KHAN?
SHE
REVEALS
Previously,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
shared
a
close
bond
with
Fahmaan
Khan
during
their
stint
on
Imlie,
leading
to
speculation
about
their
friendship
hitting
a
rough
patch
after
Bigg
Boss
16.
Presently,
she
is
paired
opposite
Mishkat
Varma
in
Kavya:
Ek
Jazbaa,
Ek
Junoon
where
their
on-screen
chemistry
as
Kavya
and
Adhiraj
has
earned
acclaim,
sparking
rumors
of
a
potential
off-screen
romance.
Talking
about
the
same
to
Pinkvilla,
Sumbul
said,
"It
does
not
affect
me
anymore.
Earlier
it
used
to
affect
me
a
lot
but
with
time
we
learn.
Now
I
know
these
things
are
bound
to
happen.
People
see
you
on
the
screen
together
and
they
feel
something
should
happen."
She
added,
"But
now
I
have
realized
that
this
will
keep
happening.
If
now
I
do
some
other
show
with
some
other
co-actor
then
people
will
start
linking
me
up
with
them
as
well.
This
will
keep
happening
and
I
can't
do
anything
about
it.
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
KHAN
ON
KAVYA
OFF-AIR
RUMOURS
Furthermore,
rumors
circulated
about
the
show
Kavya:
Ek
Jazbaa,
Ek
Junoon
facing
cancellation.
However,
the
actress
dismissed
these
claims
in
an
interview,
labeling
them
as
not
true.
She
assured
fans
that
there
was
no
truth
to
such
rumors
and
urged
them
to
ignore
baseless
gossip.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Sumbul
embarked
on
her
acting
journey
with
brief
supporting
roles
as
a
child
artist
in
the
shows
Har
Mushkil
Ka
Hal
Akbar
Birbal
and
Jodha
Akbar,
which
aired
on
Big
Magic
and
Zee
TV,
respectively,
in
2014.
Her
breakthrough
came
in
2020
when
she
starred
in
the
popular
show
Imlie,
portraying
the
titular
character.
Before
Imlie
Sumbul
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
a
minor
role
as
Amali
in
the
film
Article
15
in
2019.
Currently
essaying
the
role
of
IAS
officer
Kavya
Bansal
in
Kavya:
Ek
Jazbaa
Ek
Junoon,
she
shares
the
screen
with
actors
Mishkat
Varma
and
Anuj
Sullere
in
the
show.