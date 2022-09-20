The song is sung by Tabish and the lyrics are penned by Himank Kalal. Interestingly, Fahmaan has directed it, and fans can't keep calm! The song is releasing on September 21 at 11 am.

The teaser of Tabish Pasha's song 'Ishq Ho Gaya' featuring television's favourite jodi- Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer is out. The romantic song has festive touch that will add colours to this Navratri season.

Fahmaan shared the teaser and captioned it as, "Navratri ke mausam mein jab ho Jaye Ishq toh thodi si direction hum mein bhi aa gayi. Kya samjhe? Enjoy the teaser of Ishq ho Gaya😉."

The teaser opens up with Fahmaan and Sumbul romantic chemistry. The duo keeps the viewers hooked to the teaser with their innocence and lovable camaraderie.

Earlier, the team had shared the poster of the song, which opened to a positive response from everyone. Now with the teaser and the date of release being out, the fans can't keep calm for the song to release soon. They are super impressed with Fahmaan's direction and SuMaan's chemistry.

Take a look at a few comments!

Arylie_thamizhpage: Hayeee director sir 😍 no evil eye's for #sumaan 🧿 heartiest congratulations to whole team ❤️ specially for you baba 😘.

Fahmaan_alchemy: Hayeeeee 🥹😘😘😘😘😘 director sabbbb hum fida hogayeee hayeee 😍 @fahmaankhan ♥️.

__purple__bangtan_7__: Hii director sahab 😁🙌. Love you both #sumaan ❤️😍🔥.

Sumaan_love: Ayee hyee director sahab😮.....hamara hero fk hi waah ❤️🙌🔥 #sumaan❤️.

Dreamerday106: #ishqhogya sachme isq hogya❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ perfect song waooo singing or mere #sumaan 😍😍😍😍sbkuchhhhhh best or haa director😍😜sahab kya direction hai 😍.

