Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Manan Joshi To Make Temporary Exit; Ankit Bathla To Enter The Show As Second Hero

According to Times Of India report, Ankit Bathla, who was last seen in Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, will be seen as the second male lead in the show.

Of late, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has been in the news. There were reports that the show might go off-air. However, the lead actress of the show Yesha Rughani, who plays the role of Gungun in the show, said that she is not aware of any such development. As per the latest report, Manan Joshi, who plays the role of Anubhav in the show, will be making a temporary exit from the show.

A source clarified that Ankit is not replacing Manan, but will be introduced as a new character. Meanwhile, Manan's track will be put on hold until he is back.

The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ankit is not replacing Manan. He is being introduced as a new character and will play the other hero. Manan's track will be put on hold for some time in order to spruce up the drama. Once he is back, they will have a parallel track, which will intertwine eventually."

Regarding his entry, the actor said that he hasn't received any confirmation from the production house, so he won't be able to comment on it yet.

Talking about his previous show GEMKAMK, in which he played anti-hero, the actor said that he has no qualms exploring different shades. He feels that television doesn't stereotype actors anymore.

Ankit concluded by saying, "I don't have any qualms about exploring shades. My character Dhruv turned from positive to negative - the two extremes - in the show, Thapki Pyaar Ki. I came across a lot of people who told me that they liked my mean avatar. Also, I feel that the track changes on the basis of the audience's feedback. One can't predict whether a character will stay positive or negative throughout the show. I have also realised that TV doesn't stereotype actors anymore."