Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Ankit Bathla Reveals Show Is Being REVAMPED; Manan Talks About His Brief Exit

Of late, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (KKIS) has been in the news. There were rumours that the show might go off-air. However, the lead actress Yesha Rughani, who play the role of Gungun, revealed that she hasn't heard about it. Also, there are reports that Manan Joshi, who plays the role of Anubhav in the show, will be exiting the show and Ankit Bathla will be entering the show as a new hero. Both Manan and Ankit also clarified that the show about the same. While Ankit revealed that the show will be revamped, Manan echoed Yesha's words and revealed that The makers are working hard to keep the audience entertained.

Talking about rumours of show going off-air, Manan told Times Of India that he is not the right person to comment on it. He said that he hasn't heard of such news, and the makers, the creative team and the unit are working hard to keep the audience entertained.

Apparently, Manan's story will be kept on hold as he will be making a brief exit and Ankit will enter the show. Manan is unfazed with the development and said, "A new character is being introduced and I am aware of the changes. Look, every artiste has his own insecurities. I, too, deliberated a bit when the news was broken to me, but in the end, the show is bigger than everything else. Anubhav is a central character, and his exit has been planned to spruce up the drama and shock the audience."

He also feels that there won't be any struggle to reconnect with audience after his re-entry as the story revolves around Gungun and Anubhav, and he feels that a void will be felt when Anubhav is taken out of the equation. He added that since his character has been loved by the audience, he doesn't fear being forgotten.

On the other hand, talking about his entry, Ankit said that he was nervous about joining the show midway, but Yesha made him feel very comfortable when they met for the mock shoot. He added that even the crew has been welcoming.

Regarding the rumours of show going off-air, Ankit said, "Rumours keep floating, but the show is here to stay. It is being revamped and my entry will also bring freshness to KKIS. We are trying our best to make it look different. It's not ending anytime soon."

The Thapki Pyar Ki actor will be seen as Armaan Shah, Senior Editor of Lucknow Times magazine. While talking to India-Forums, he revealed that his character is like 'Mills and Boons' kind of a hero- he will be seen talking about business and will be very passionate about everything he does, be it work or love.