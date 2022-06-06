Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’s Manan Joshi: I Totally Relate With Anubhav’s No-Nonsense Attitude

Manan Joshi On Being Part Of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

While sharing his thoughts on being a part of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, the actor said, "I feel happy and great to be a part of this great ensemble, where everyone is like a family for me. We have become so close and developed such a nice bond. It feels great."

Here’s What Manan Joshi Loves About His Character Dr Anubhav

Manan Joshi loves some qualities of his character Anubhav and completely relates with the same in his personal life. When asked about it, the actor told us, "Actually, there are traits of Anubhav which I relate to and there are some parts which the actor in me is playing it. Some facts such as he is focused on his work and he is a family person are some things that I relate to very well. In fact, I totally relate with Anubhav's no-nonsense attitude."

Manan Joshi On His Fitness

Manan Joshi is a fitness freak. He is a state-level boxer and trained martial artist with a black belt. Due to his character, he doesn't get a chance to flaunt his well-toned body on screen. When asked if he feels sad about it, Manan said, "I am a total fitness freak. I am a state-level boxer and martial artist with a black belt. I have been doing it for a decade now. Recently, the show gave me a chance to flaunt my body for a very little time. It was just for a scene where I come out of the bath. Honestly, the show is not giving me too much time to work on my body. I have lost some muscles. It's really surprising to talk about it right now because it is only from the day that I started my transformation journey. So, I will be doing a transformation and it is going to be a 90-day transformation. I am going to keep my fans updated about workout sessions, diet and work management. I am going to take them with me on my journey so that everyone who has a very hectic work life or has a very demanding schedule could follow my routine to stay fit. This is going to be a completely natural transformation on veg food."

Manan On His Off-Screen Bond With Yesha Rughani

While concluding a brief chat with us, Manan Joshi didn't miss to speak about his off-screen bond with Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey co-star Yesha Rughani. He said, "Yesha Rughani is a very close friend now. We share an amazing off-screen bond. Post shoots even during shoots we have so much masti. She loves to have chaat, hence, I sometimes surprise her with nice chaats. She always knows what kind of a diet I am on and accordingly, she brings many protein bars for me. She is a sweetheart."