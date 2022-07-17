The July 17 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 starts with a new stunt in which there are three bones in a cage that the contestants need to get and put in bowls outside the cage. Rohit Shetty informs that Kanika Mann finished the task at the lowest time. As a result, Sriti Jha and Aneri Vajani ended up getting the fear fanda.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 17 Highlights: Aneri Vajani Gets Evicted From The Show
Rohit then said that except for Faizal Khan, everyone else who has the fear fanda would be performing the next stunt. He then introduced a set of earthworms, cockroaches, and snails and said that the stunt will be performed in pairs, where one has to put a roach in their mouth. Rohit informs that Pratik Sehajpal and Sriti performed the fastest. He also added that Faizal, Shivangi and Aneri would perform the elimination task.
In this stunt, the contestants were locked in a rotating disk with parts of their bodies locked, wherein, they couldn't see anything, and with cockroaches and reptiles on their faces and feet, the contestant had to unlock bolts within eight minutes. Faizal went first and finished the stunt successfully. Shivangi also managed to finish the task but Aneri couldn’t perform the task on time.
As a result, Aneri got eliminated from the show. However, the actress was hailed by host Rohit Shetty for her courage and determination. It must be noted that Vajani became the second contestant to get evicted season after Erika Packard.
