Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Makes It To 2nd Spot; Naagin 6 Drops To 10th

The latest TRP ratings for Week 24 (June 11-June 17 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has made it to the second spot. Yeh Hai Chahatein has witnessed a huge jump and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Banni Chow Home Delivery has slipped down on the BARC chart. Naagin 6 has dropped to the 10th place. Among Channels, top 3 channels- Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV remain unaffected. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 Shows- Anupamaa, RWSP & YHC
While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to grab second and third place, 3.0, 2.3 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & GHKPM
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth place, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.
Top 6-10 Shows- BCHD, Imlie & Naagin 6
At the sixth place is Banni Chow Home Delivery (2.1*), followed by Imlie at the seventh place (2.0*), Kundali Bhagya at the eighth place (2.0*), Kumkum Bhagya at the ninth place (1.8*) and Naagin 6 at the tenth place (1.8*), respectively.(PS: * is in terms of TRP Ratings)
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.4 and 0.5 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, DID Lil Masters and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.7, 0.9 and 1.0 ratings.Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.5, 0.4, 0.8, 1.2, 0.5 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.7 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.
