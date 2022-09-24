Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Places; Pandya Store Enters Top 10

    For Quick Alerts
      The latest TRP ratings for the Week 37 (September 10-September 16 , 2022) are out. Top 5 shows have retained their places on the BARC chart. Bhagya Lakshmi has witnessed a jump and Pandya Store has re-entered the chart. There are no changes among channel- Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top 2 places. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

      Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 3.1, 2.9 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.

      Imlie & YRKKH

      Imlie & YRKKH

      Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Pandya Store

      Top 6-10 Shows: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Pandya Store

      Bhagya Lakshmi has occupied the sixth place followed by Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Pandya Store at the seventh to tenth places with 2.1, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

      Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

      Other popular shows that are not on TRP chart are- Colors' Naagin 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Udaariyaan have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 1.7 ratings, respectively; Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has managed to fetch 1.7 ratings; and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got 1.7 ratings.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 17:46 [IST]
