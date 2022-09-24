Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Places; Pandya Store Enters Top 10

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 3.1, 2.9 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.

Imlie & YRKKH

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Pandya Store

Bhagya Lakshmi has occupied the sixth place followed by Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Pandya Store at the seventh to tenth places with 2.1, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Other popular shows that are not on TRP chart are- Colors' Naagin 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Udaariyaan have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 1.7 ratings, respectively; Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has managed to fetch 1.7 ratings; and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got 1.7 ratings.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Date, Timings, Top Finalists & Prize Money Details

Tejasswi Prakash Talks About Playing Dual Role In Naagin 6, Says She Had No Qualms Playing Mom On Screen



Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.