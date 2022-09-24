Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Places; Pandya Store Enters Top 10

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
37
(September
10-September
16
,
2022)
are
out.
Top
5
shows
have
retained
their
places
on
the
BARC
chart.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
witnessed
a
jump
and
Pandya
Store
has
re-entered
the
chart.
There
are
no
changes
among
channel-
Star
Plus
and
Colors
TV
have
retained
their
top
2
places.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
and
top
7
channels.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
GHKPM
&
YHC
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
and
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
have
retained
their
top
three
places.
The
Star
Plus'
shows
have
managed
to
get
3.1,
2.9
and
2.4
ratings,
respectively.
Imlie
&
YRKKH
Imlie
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
managed
to
retain
their
third
and
fourth
places.
The
Star
Plus'
shows
have
managed
to
get
2.4
and
2.1
ratings,
respectively.
Top
6-10
Shows:
Kundali
Bhagya,
Kumkum
Bhagya
&
Pandya
Store
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
occupied
the
sixth
place
followed
by
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery,
Kundali
Bhagya,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Pandya
Store
at
the
seventh
to
tenth
places
with
2.1,
2.0,
2.0,
1.9
and
1.8
ratings,
respectively.
Other
Popular
Shows
That
Are
Not
On
TRP
Chart
Other
popular
shows
that
are
not
on
TRP
chart
are-
Colors'
Naagin
6,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
and
Udaariyaan
have
managed
to
get
1.5,
1.6
and
1.7
ratings,
respectively;
Star
Plus'
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
has
managed
to
fetch
1.7
ratings;
and
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
got
1.7
ratings.