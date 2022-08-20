Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses A Big Jump; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 8th Spot

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
the
week
32
(August
6-
August
12,
2022)
are
out.
While
Anupamaa
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
have
retained
their
first
two
places,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
has
witnessed
a
big
drop.
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
has
returned
to
the
third
place.
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
have
been
replaced
by
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Naagin
6
on
the
BARC
chart.
Among
channels,
Star
Plus
has
retained
top
slot
and
Colors
has
dropped
to
the
third
place.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
and
top
7
channels.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
GHKPM
&
RWSP
Anupamaa
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
have
retained
their
first
two
places
with
3.0
and
2.4
ratings.
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
has
managed
to
occupy
the
third
places
with
2.2
ratings.
YHC
&
YRKKH
While
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
has
dropped
to
the
fourth
place
with
2.2
ratings,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
jumped
to
the
fifth
place
with
2.0
ratings.
Top
6-10
Shows:
KKK
12,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
Naagin
6
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
has
retained
its
sixth
place
with
2.0
ratings,
followed
by
Imlie,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Naagin
6
at
sixth
to
tenth
places
with,
2.0,
2.0,
2.0
and
1.9
ratings,
respectively.