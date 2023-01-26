Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Supports Shalin After Priyanka & Tina Mock His Mental Health Condition
Bigg Boss 16 is a show wherein there are frequent changes in equations. Each day ends up changing the vibe in the house wherein friends end up becoming rivalries and vice versa. Amid this, the sudden change in Shalin Bhanot's equation with Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary left everyone surprised. Ever since then, Tina and Priyanka are seen targeting Shalin at every step. In fact, while Shalin had claimed to be facing anxiety and depression issues, Priyank and Tina even brought up the point during the nomination task.
Tina and Priyanka had allegedly mocked Shalin during the nomination task and claimed that he has been claiming to have mental health issues only to gain sympathy from the mandali (which includes Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan). However, former Bigg Boss contestant Shardul Pandit has come out in Shalin's support and tweeted, "Depression and anxiety can never be made fun of . Saw some contestants do that to Shalin. Stay strong #ShalinBhanot". In fact, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 winner Faisal Khan also retweeted Shardul's post to show his support.
Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is in the danger zone this week. After all, he has been nominated for elimination along with Tina, Priyanka and Shiv. Earlier, Kamya Punjabi had also slammed Tina and Priyanka for obsessing over Shalin. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Why do these girls only talk about Shalin? It's so boring, kya obsession hai bhai".
On the other hand, there are reports that Farah Khan, who will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, will be seen schooling Tina and Priyanka for bullying Shalin throughout the week. Although the ladies argued with Farah, the latter got irked and warned them saying, "If you don't want to listen to me, I'll walk out".
