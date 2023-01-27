BB16: Shiv’s BB Marathi 2 Co-Contestant Defends Him After Priyanka Demeans Him; Says ‘He Is A Gentleman’

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary are all over the headlines for their strong game on Bigg Boss 16. As much as people are loving their game, their rivalry has also been grabbing the eyeballs. In fact, things turned ugly off late after Priyanka allegedly demeaned Shiv Thakare's character during an argument which left the latter fuming. While it has got everyone brimming with an opinion, Shiv's former Bigg Boss Marathi 2 co-contestant Neha Shitole has come out in his defence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a video of Shiv wherein she was all praises for him and called him a gentleman. She wrote, "I did entire season with this guy i didn't even realise it. Not in task not even at home. @ShivThakare9 was is and I hope will always be a gentleman. If you ought to say something somewhere. You should definitely talk about it". To recall, Shiv had lost calm post Priyanka's allegations and stated, "Meri nazar gandi hai to kyu mujhe hug karte ho, kyu apne blouse ka zip band karate ho. Ladko ka character nahi hota kya? Sirf ladkiyo ka hota hai?".

