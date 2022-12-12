Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas & His Best Buddy Gopichand Evoke Fun On Balakrishna's Talk Show!

The pan-India star Prabhas is trending all over the country for his guest appearance on the talk show with none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna. The fans of the actors are very excited and are in a celebratory phase, following the news. The talk show 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK' will stream this weekend on Aha, Allu Arjun's first ever Telugu OTT platform.

Prabhas had wrapped shooting for the episode, and since the show contains two guests, fans were wondering who would join the darling actor on the talk show. Putting an end to their speculations, a few images from the sets of Unstoppable 2 with NBK have surfaced on the internet. Prabhas looked dapper in a multi-coloured shirt, carrying a cool and casual vibe. He was accompanied by his dear old friend, actor Gopichand. The images from the promo are spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Not many are aware of their friendship, but Prabhas and Gopichand's friendship dates back to decades. Tollywood's tallest actors are friends since their beginning days as budding actors and have been through the test of time. Both of them are private people and are less likely to be spotted around in parties or events. However, they enjoy getting together at each of their guesthouses, bonding over some great food and sports like Football.

It was also rumoured that Prabhas had arranged for a lavish spread of his customary homemade food for the host, Balakrishna. Meanwhile, the program producers have put out a tweet about the show's promo featuring the three actors. Check it out here:

Fans can't wait for the episode to go on air on Aha OTT. On the professional front, NBK is ready to hit the screens as Veera Simha Reddy on January 12 while Prabhas is currently filming Salaar, Project K and is awaiting the release of Adipurush. Gopichand is also busy with a couple of his upcoming films.