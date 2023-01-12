Veera Simha Reddy: Excited Fans Post Introduction Scenes Of Balakrishna From The Mass Drama Online

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
mass
jathara
began
all
over
the
country
and
abroad,
especially
in
the
US
and
Australia
as
his
latest
mass
action
entertainer
Veera
Simha
Reddy
hit
the
screens
for
the
Sankranthi
festival.
Written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
who
earlier
filmed
Krack,
the
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Balakrishna
for
the
first
time.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
met
with
a
thunderous
response
at
the
box
office
by
deriving
career
best
openings
for
Balayya.
The
movie,
although
is
reviewed
to
be
a
regular
action
drama,
is
receiving
positive
reviews
for
the
stylish
introduction
scene
of
Balakrishna,
entertaining
dialogues,
screenplay,
and
treatment
of
the
story.
Fans
began
celebrating
the
movie
a
day
before
its
theatrical
release
in
India
as
premiere
shows
have
been
played
for
overseas
viewers
a
day
before.
Fans
across
the
USA
took
out
special
car
rallies
and
organized
festival-like
dances
and
gatherings
to
usher
in
the
mass
euphoria.
Likewise,
they
couldn't
contain
their
excitement
when
they
finally
sat
inside
the
theatres
to
watch
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
They
started
to
share
their
joy
by
posting
a
few
glimpses
from
the
film,
much
to
the
excitement
of
some
fans
and
the
disappointment
of
the
rest.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Fans
who
are
still
yet
to
figure
out
a
way
to
catch
the
first-day
first
show
are
dismayed
at
the
spoilers
that
are
going
viral
on
the
internet.
While
it
is
already
known
that
Balakrishna
had
played
a
dual
role
as
a
father
and
a
son
in
the
movie,
people
really
would
have
been
at
peace
if
not
for
these
continuous
spoilers.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Naveen
Chandra,
Varalaxmi
Sarath
Kumar,
Lal,
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay,
Sapthagiri,
Honey
Rose,
and
Chandrika
Ravi
among
others
in
pivotal
characters.
Rishi
Punjabi
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
its
editor.
The
foot-tapping
music
and
enthralling
background
score
of
the
movie
is
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
bankrolled
the
film
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.