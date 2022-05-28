    For Quick Alerts
      NBK 107 Update: Makers of Balakrishna's Upcoming Film With Gopichand Malineni Release New Look Posters. Check

      By
      |

      Commemorating the birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the makers of Nandamuri Bala Krishna's upcoming film have released the official first look poster of #NBK107.

      NBK 107 New Poster is Out!

      Mythri Movie Makers, who are funding the project have released the poster on Twitter. In the one released by Mythri Movie Makers, NBK was shown holding a sword, clad in white from top to bottom. He looks ferocious and determined.
      Check it out here!

      #NBK107 is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni, who recently scored success with Krack starring Raviteja. Releasing another poster through his Twitter, the director wrote, "Presenting Nandamuri Bala Krishna garu in a mass-loaded #NBK107. This is just the beginning & I promise you all the hunt will be wild.

      NBK 107 New Poster is Out!

      In the second poster, NBK was seen in a mass avatar with a black shirt and a brown colour lower garment 'Panche'.

      Shruti Haasan and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, who was seen as the female lead and in a pivotal role respectively, in Gopichand's Krack are part of this project. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay makes his Telugu debut through #NBK107 in which he plays the antagonist Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy.

      Tollywood's music sensation S Thaman will score background music for the film. Earlier, it was reported that Malayalam model and actress Honey Rose was signed on board for the film as the second lead.

      Read more about: nbk
      Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 12:36 [IST]
      Desktop Bottom Promotion