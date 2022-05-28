NBK 107 Update: Makers of Balakrishna's Upcoming Film With Gopichand Malineni Release New Look Posters. Check
Commemorating the birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the makers of Nandamuri Bala Krishna's upcoming film have released the official first look poster of #NBK107.
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
who
are
funding
the
project
have
released
the
poster
on
Twitter.
In
the
one
released
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
NBK
was
shown
holding
a
sword,
clad
in
white
from
top
to
bottom.
He
looks
ferocious
and
determined.
Check it out here!
#NBK107 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lTR9poxqfi— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 28, 2022
#NBK107 is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni, who recently scored success with Krack starring Raviteja. Releasing another poster through his Twitter, the director wrote, "Presenting Nandamuri Bala Krishna garu in a mass-loaded #NBK107. This is just the beginning & I promise you all the hunt will be wild.
In the second poster, NBK was seen in a mass avatar with a black shirt and a brown colour lower garment 'Panche'.
Shruti Haasan and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, who was seen as the female lead and in a pivotal role respectively, in Gopichand's Krack are part of this project. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay makes his Telugu debut through #NBK107 in which he plays the antagonist Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy.
Tollywood's music sensation S Thaman will score background music for the film. Earlier, it was reported that Malayalam model and actress Honey Rose was signed on board for the film as the second lead.