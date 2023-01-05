Veera Simha Reddy Pre-Release Business: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Drama Makes An Epic Record!

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
upcoming
action
entertainer
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
January
12
all
over
the
world,
on
the
occasion
of
Sankranthi
festival.
The
movie
stars
actress
Shruti
Haasan
in
the
female
lead's
character,
making
it
the
first
collaboration
between
NBK
and
her.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
competes
with
megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya,
Vijay's
Vaarasudu,
and
Ajith's
Thunivu.
Balakrishna,
who
has
been
doing
superb
on
the
professional
front
with
back-to-back
successful
films
and
as
a
popular
talk
show
host,
is
now
on
cloud
nine
as
the
movie
achieved
a
record-breaking
feat
by
becoming
the
highest-grosser
in
his
career
so
far.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
as
Musali
Madugu
Pratap
Reddy,
marking
his
Telugu
debut.
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
played
the
role
of
Padma
and
Honey
Rose
came
back
to
the
Telugu
industry
to
play
the
role
of
Meenakshi
after
a
decade.
P
Ravi
Shankar
was
cast
for
Krishna
Reddy's
role,
and
Chandrika
Ravi
sizzled
in
a
special
dance
number
titled
'Ma
Bava
Manobhavalu.'
Speaking
about
the
technical
crew
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
the
cinematography
is
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi,
and
editing
is
done
by
Naveen
Nooli.
S
Thaman
scored
the
film's
background
music
and
tunes,
which
were
a
sensation
on
YouTube.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Krishna
of
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
have
bankrolled
the
film
on
a
budget
of
Rs
70
Crore.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 16:19 [IST]