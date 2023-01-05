Veera Simha Reddy Pre-Release Business: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Drama Makes An Epic Record!

NBK Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Internet

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming action entertainer written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy, is all set to hit the screens on January 12 all over the world, on the occasion of Sankranthi festival. The movie stars actress Shruti Haasan in the female lead's character, making it the first collaboration between NBK and her. Veera Simha Reddy competes with megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Vijay's Vaarasudu, and Ajith's Thunivu.

Balakrishna, who has been doing superb on the professional front with back-to-back successful films and as a popular talk show host, is now on cloud nine as the movie achieved a record-breaking feat by becoming the highest-grosser in his career so far.

Take a look at the pre-release business made by Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, down below:

Nizam: Rs 15 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 35 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 14 Crore

Karnataka, Overseas,& ROI: Rs 8 Crore

Total: Rs 72 Crore (Valued)

Others Inclusive: Rs 75 Crore

Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Gallery

Veera Simha Reddy stars Kannada actor Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy, marking his Telugu debut. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played the role of Padma and Honey Rose came back to the Telugu industry to play the role of Meenakshi after a decade. P Ravi Shankar was cast for Krishna Reddy's role, and Chandrika Ravi sizzled in a special dance number titled 'Ma Bava Manobhavalu.'

Speaking about the technical crew of Veera Simha Reddy, the cinematography is handled by Rishi Punjabi, and editing is done by Naveen Nooli. S Thaman scored the film's background music and tunes, which were a sensation on YouTube. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Krishna of Mythri Movie Makers banner have bankrolled the film on a budget of Rs 70 Crore.