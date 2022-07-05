RRR: Resul Pookutty Calls SS Rajamouli’s Film ‘Gay Love Story’; Baahubali Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reacts

SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer is also being loved by the western audience; however, they consider the film as a gay love story. Well, many netizens criticised their views on RRR.

Amidst all, filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj criticised RRR by calling it garbage. He tweeted, "Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night." Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty reacted to his tweet by stating, "Gay love story ...." (sic)

Resul Pookutty's comment didn't go down well with Baabhubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda as he reacted to his tweet and said that he doesn't think that SS Rajamouli's film is a 'gay love story'. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is 'gay love story' a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!" (sic)

Resul replied to Shobu Yarlagadda's tweet and wrote, "Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don't have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn't mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here!" (sic)

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. The SS Rajamouli directorial was released on March 25, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. RRR has reportedly minted Rs 1200 Crore worldwide.