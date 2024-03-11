'RRR' Sequence Part Of Oscars 2024 Tribute To Stunt Community, 'Naatu Naatu' Also Makes Appearance

New
Delhi,
Mar
11
(PTI)
An
action
sequence
from
SS
Rajamouli's
"RRR" made
an
appearance
at
the
96th
Academy
Awards
in
a
montage
celebrating
the
contribution
of
the
stunt
community
towards
international
cinema.
Oscar
nominees
Ryan
Gosling
and
Emily
Blunt
presented
the
1.15
minute
showreel
at
the
grand
event,
which
was
held
on
Sunday
night
at
Los
Angeles'
Dolby
Theatre.
"They
have
been
such
a
crucial
part
of
our
industry
since
the
beginning
of
cinema...
To
the
stunt
performers
and
stunt
coordinators
who
help
make
movies
magic.
We
salute
you," Gosling
said.
"They
are
truly
the
unsung
heroes
who
risk
life
and
limb
for
cinema,"
added
Blunt.
Despite
years
of
lobbying,
the
Academy
Awards
have
yet
to
introduce
a
new
category
for
stunts.
Earlier
this
year,
it
announced
plans
to
add
its
first
new
category
in
more
than
20
years
to
recognise
casting
directors.
Calling
it
"a
sweet
surprise",
the
official
X
page
of
"RRR" on
Monday
expressed
gratitude
to
the
Academy
of
Motion
Picture
Arts
and
Sciences
for
including
the
film
at
this
year's
awards.
"Glad
that
@TheAcademy
included
#RRRMovie
action
sequences
as
part
of
their
tribute
to
the
world's
greatest
stunt
sequences
in
cinema," the
post
read.
The
"RRR"
action
sequence,
starring
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR,
found
a
mention
alongside
footage
of
classics
by
Charlie
Chaplin,
Harold
Lloyd,
and
Buster
Keaton,
"Butch
Cassidy
and
the
Sundance
Kid"
to
modern
epics
such
as
"Titanic",
"Mission:
Impossible",
"John
Wick",
"The
Matrix",
and
"Black
Panther".
That's
not
all.
The
video
clip
of
last
year's
best
original
song
winner
"Naatu
Naatu"
from
"RRR"
also
played
out
at
the
event
as
"Wicked"
co-stars
Ariana
Grande
and
Cynthia
Erivo
took
the
stage
to
announce
the
new
winner.
Billie
Eilish
and
Finneas
O'Connell
earned
their
second
Academy
Award
in
the
category
for
"What
Was
I
Made
For?"
from
"Barbie".
"On
the
#Oscars
stage
again!!
#RRRMovie,"
stated
the
post
on
the
film's
page
referring
to
the
hat-tip
to
"Naatu
Naatu".
"Naatu
Naatu"
was
composed
by
MM
Keeravaani
and
penned
by
K
Chandrabose.
Sung
by
Rahul
Sipligunj
and
Kaala
Bhairava,
the
foot-tapping
number
became
the
first
song
from
an
Indian
film
production
to
win
an
Oscar.