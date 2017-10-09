 »   »   » BAAHU-BHALLA KI YAARI! This Unseen Picture Of Prabhas & Rana Daggubati From Baahubali 2 Sets Is Gold

Baahubali and Bhallal Dev YAARANA you cannot MISS OUT; Watch | FilmiBeat

We all have seen the rivalry of Bhaahu & Bhalla in Baahubali 2, played by none other than Prabhas & Rana Daggubati, respectively. Now, have a look at their 'yaari' in this throwback picture, shared by Rana on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Prabhas interacted with IANS and said even after being so popular post the release of Baahubali 2, he is still learning the art of handling stardom!

We Love Them! Rana captioned the photo writing, "What fun we had in between all the madness..every day of filming this epic was memorable!! Miss being in the great kingdom of Mahishmati!!‬"

Meanwhile, Prabhas Says He Can't Face Many People "I am still shy when I go to interviews. I want a lot of people to come and watch my film but I can't face (that many) people," Prabhas told IANS in a candid interview in Hyderabad.

Prabhas Doesn't Know How To Handle Stardom "After being in the industry for 13-14 years now, I still don't know how to handle stardom. My fans feel bad that their hero doesn't come out so much. I'm better than before, and trying to improve," he added.

Did You Know Who Insisted Prabhas To Be An Actor? "My uncle is an actor, my dad is a producer, so they asked me if I was interested, and I was like 'How can someone act in front of so many people with lights and emote'. I used to feel shy... My parents asked me once or twice (about the decision to be an actor) and I said that it is impossible."

Prabhas Wanted To Do Business "I had thought I will do some business because I am lazy and I can't do jobs. I had thought that maybe I will go into hotel business because our family loves food. And north Indian food is very famous in Hyderabad."

So What Changed His Mind? "This is what I remember, (though I) actually don't know what happened inside my mind. One day I was watching my uncle's film directed by Bapu. I imagined myself in my uncle's character... Then I think it slowly started somewhere."

Saaho's Director Is Prabhas' Old Friend Prabhas, who started his career with Telugu film "Eeshwar" in 2002, says he faced a hard time making his family believe about his newfound acting ambition.

"One day, I told my friend that I want to act, and he didn't believe me... He believed me after at least 10 days. And now he is the producer of 'Saaho'."



Prabhas Owes A Big Time To Rajamouli Prabhas' role as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali from the "Baahubali" universe changed the whole game for him, and made him popular both in India and around the world.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli put together a story about the battle for control of an ancient kingdom between two brothers in two parts -- with dance, music, emotion and drama.

Does Prabhas Fears Failure Post Baahubali 2? After Baahubali becoming a phenomenon, Prabhas admits that fear of failure with upcoming projects looms large.

"Fear of failure is definitely there for every film. It was present for 'Baahubali'; then, after the first part, it was there for the second part. Now, there are so many expectations and audience wants to see something else... Fear is there, but what we can do is believe in something and try to make it."





On the film front, Prabhas is busy with Saaho, which will mark Shraddha Kapoor's Telugu debut. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He also has a period love story in his kitty.



Inputs From IANS