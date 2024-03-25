Kangana Ranaut Elated To Fight Lok Sabha Elections For BJP From Mandi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its 5th list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Sunday. This list has brought forward some notable names, including Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, famed for playing Ram in the iconic TV serial Ramayan. They will contest from Mandi and Meerut, respectively, marking their first foray into electoral politics.

In a significant reshuffling, Varun Gandhi has been removed from the BJP's candidate roster in Uttar Pradesh, with his mother, Maneka Gandhi, continuing her political journey from Sultanpur. Additionally, former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and Union minister Ashwini Choubey were dropped from Uttara Kannada and Buxar constituencies, respectively.

Among the newcomers, Sita Soren, who recently joined BJP after leaving the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, will run from Dumka. Naveen Jindal, having switched allegiance from Congress to BJP, is now the candidate from Kurukshetra, Haryana. Meanwhile, Gen VK Singh (retd), who declared his retirement from politics shortly before the list was revealed, did not find his name on it.

Kangana Ranaut expressed her excitement about joining BJP and contesting from her birthplace, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh. On social media platform X, she mentioned her support for the BJP and her eagerness to serve as a dedicated party worker and public servant. She wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls". Meanwhile, other significant candidates include Nityanand Rai from Ujiarpur, Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, and several others across various constituencies.

This announcement has sparked interest and curiosity among the public and political circles, as it includes a mix of seasoned politicians and newcomers from various professions. The BJP's strategic candidate selection hints at a robust campaign strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The inclusion of celebrities and former government officials underscores the party's effort to blend experience with fresh perspectives. As the election season approaches, all eyes will be on these candidates and their contributions to their respective campaigns.