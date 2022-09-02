Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is quite active on social media and regularly interacts with her followers on her YouTube channel. Recently, the social media influencer posted a video titled 'Girl Talk Pt 5' in which she admitted that she was in a toxic relationship in the past. She also shared how she handled it.
Aaliyah Kashyap Recalls How She Handled A Toxic Relationship; 'It's Not The Easiest Thing To Get Out Of'
Aaliyah revealed in her video, "I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it's not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard."
Speaking about what helped her to deal with it, the popular YouTuber shared that prioritising herself over the relationship helped her. Aaliyah added, "That's what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that's clearly affecting your mental health, it's important to prioritise yourself."
Further, she also answered a few fan queries from girls who wanted to ask her about love, friendships and relationships.
Talking about Aaliyah, the star kid is currently in a relationship with Shane Gregoire. She never shies away from flaunting her love and affection for him in her videos.
Aaliyah had previously revealed that she had met her boyfriend on a dating app and even made the first move on him. She had also shared that she kissed him first when they met in person after two months of talking. Aaliyah often posts lovey dovey pictures of herself with him on social media. Recently, the lovebirds enjoyed a romantic getaway in Bali.
