Arjun Kapoor in his latest interview with a news publication, said that he feels that he is a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performances. According to him, people feel that he is a better mainstream hero.

Explaining the reason behind the same, Arjun told Indian Express, "I guess it is the culture and nature of of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you're unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure."

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor said that he feels craft isn't given enough credit in mainstream. Arjun also emphasised that an actor's skill shouldn't be perceived only on the basis of the kind of films that he does.

"I feel people who are discussing craft don't know it themselves. The craft they've learnt is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What's tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more," the tabloid quoted Arjun Kapoor.

Advertisement Advertisement

The actor said that when bigger films go wrong, there is more conversation around it, but then one shouldn't take away the craft from it.

Arjun told the portal that he has worked very hard on his craft and it has paid off. But when he sees people questioning his craft, he feels they must have not seen Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar because it wasn't commercial enough. On the other hand, when people watch his commercial films, they perceive that it doesn't need craft.

The actor said that people need to realise that craft is an important aspect in all kinds of films. "The problem is that if you're deviating from mainstream, only then your craft is considered," the actor explained.

Speaking about movies, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. His upcoming projects are Aasman Bharadwaj's directorial debut Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.