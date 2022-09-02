2022 has been a great year for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. At a time when star-driven films like Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera to name a few, turned out to be major disappointments, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Post the film's success, Kartik was credited for reviving the Hindi Film Industry after a dry spell at the box office and hailed as the saviour of Bollywood by many.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Kartik was asked about how he is processing this tag. To this, the actor replied, "I am still processing it. I am enjoying it. But I believe that these tags are a part and parcel of success of your film. So, I don't want to be delusional that I don't work hard for the next Friday. In fact, I am working more hard and with more dedication for my next film. I don't want to disappoint the audience and myself as well.

The actor said that he is happy that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked not just for them, but for the entire industry. He mentioned that there are many speculations around the film right from its announcement till its release, but the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team's morale never got low. He said that they were all excited and happy with the script that they had.

"Everybody was just processing that and they were into it. They believed in the project. It was everyone's belief that brought everyone here and today, there are talks about remaking that film in the South. So, I am just happy with the way Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out this year. It turned my life upside down in a good way," Kartik said in his interview.

Kartik Aaryan has often called himself a fan-made star in many of his interviews. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actor said that right from his first film, he has always felt that he has received more support from his fans than the industry and that it's still the same.

"So, that's been my first love. I am here because of them. Of course, the industry gives me work, but the kind of love and excitement that's visible in these fans' eyes are genuine. I consider myself lucky and wonder if I have worked enough to be worthy of that love. I am where I am because of my fans," the Love Aaj Kal actor told Film Companion.

With regards to work, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films are Shashank Ghosh's Freddy, Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha and an untitled film with Kabir Khan.