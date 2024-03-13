Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As He Wins His 3rd Consecutive Award For SatyaPrem Ki Katha, See Post

Kartik
Aaryan
is
one
of
the
most
loved
young
superstars
in
Indian
Cinema.
In
his
ever-impressive
globally
rising
career,
the
superstar
has
given
several
memorable
characters
and
superhit
films
and
one
among
them
is
the
most
loved
film
'SatyaPrem
Ki
Katha'.
The
film
released
last
year,
was
unanimously
loved
by
the
fans
and
the
audiences
for
the
performance
of
Kartik
in
the
character
of
Sattu.
The
character
etched
a
different
place
in
the
masses'
hearts
and
the
netizens
even
trended
#BeLikeSattu
on
social
media.
While
the
character
became
iconic,
it
also
made
the
waves
at
several
prestigious
awards
functions.
Kartik
Aaryan
shined
at
every
major
awards
function
and
in
just
one
week,
he
was
bestowed
with
two
prestigious
awards
for
his
performance
in
SatyaPrem
Ki
Katha.
Recently,
there
was
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
held
and
at
the
award
function,
Kartik
Aaryan
was
honored
with
the
title
of
'Performer
of
the
Year'
award.
The
young
heartthrob
shared
a
happy
picture
on
social
media
and
jotted
down
a
caption
that
said,
"The
way
audiences
showered
so
much
love
for
Sattu
and
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha,
it
was
already
a
win
and
now
I
am
overwhelmed
with
this
award.
It's
a
validation
of
my
choices
that
I'm
going
in
the
right
direction.
Thank
you
Zee
Cine
Awards
for
honouring
me
with
'Performer
of
the
Year'
award.
This
one's
for
the
entire
team
🤍
SPKK
will
always
be
close
to
my
heart
🤍"
Besides
this,
Kartik
Aaryan
was
honored
with
the
Performer
of
the
Year
award
at
the
Prestigious
Maharashtra
Times
Awards
and
sharing
the
pictures
on
social
media,
he
captioned,
"Thank
you
to
the
Prestigious
Maharashtra
Times
Awards
Performer
of
the
Year
🙏🏻
#SatyaPremKiKatha
will
always
remain
special
to
me
🤍"
Another
award
that
Kartik
Aaryan
won
is
the
'Breakthrough
Performance
of
the
Year' at
the
News18
Awards
and
being
bestowed
with
three
prestigious
awards
back
to
back
Kartik
Aaryan
also
cemented
his
position
as
one
of
the
most
extraordinary
talents
of
the
Indian
Cinema
and
his
lovable
performance
as
Sattu
stands
true
to
the
saying.
Meanwhile,
Kartik
Aaryan
will
be
next
seen
in
Kabir
Khan-directed
Chandu
Champion
which
will
be
released
in
cinemas
on
14
June
2024.
Besides
this,
he
has
begun
shooting
for
his
next
release
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3,
which
is
locked
for
Diwali
2024
release
and
he
will
also
seen
in
Karan
Johar's
Dharma
Productions
for
period
drama.
and
Anurag
Basu's
romantic
drama.