From Shahid Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan: Pooja Hegde’s Fresh On-Screen Pairings

A pan-India star, Pooja Hegde, has risen to become the top choice for filmmakers and audiences, owing to her noteworthy performances across various industries, including Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema. In 2024, she's geared up to entertain audiences with an array of exciting projects, showcasing fresh on-screen pairings that promise great chemistry and applaud-worthy performances. Currently, Pooja Hegde's busy with 'Deva' directed by Rosshan Andrrews, where she shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor and has fans eagerly awaiting the electrifying chemistry between the two.

Among her other new collaborations is a recent tech commercial starring actor Kartik Aaryan, earning praise from netizens who are eagerly anticipating their on-screen pairing in a future film. Additionally, Pooja Hegde surprised audiences recently with her new project announcement, a Valentine's Day 2025 release titled 'Sanki' by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, where she shares the screen with Ahan Shetty.

Reflecting on the same, a source close to the actress stated, "Given Pooja's versatile film choices and the freshness she brings on screen with every character she takes on, directors today are viewing her in a new light and have high expectations of her due to her pan-India mass appeal."

Her upcoming action-thriller 'Deva' backed by Zee Studios & Roy Kapur Films, is set to hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, October 11, 2024.