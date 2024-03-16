From Shahid Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan: Pooja Hegde’s Fresh On-Screen Pairings

A
pan-India
star,
Pooja
Hegde,
has
risen
to
become
the
top
choice
for
filmmakers
and
audiences,
owing
to
her
noteworthy
performances
across
various
industries,
including
Telugu,
Hindi
and
Tamil
cinema.
In
2024,
she's
geared
up
to
entertain
audiences
with
an
array
of
exciting
projects,
showcasing
fresh
on-screen
pairings
that
promise
great
chemistry
and
applaud-worthy
performances.
Currently,
Pooja
Hegde's
busy
with
'Deva'
directed
by
Rosshan
Andrrews,
where
she
shares
the
screen
with
Shahid
Kapoor
and
has
fans
eagerly
awaiting
the
electrifying
chemistry
between
the
two.
Among
her
other
new
collaborations
is
a
recent
tech
commercial
starring
actor
Kartik
Aaryan,
earning
praise
from
netizens
who
are
eagerly
anticipating
their
on-screen
pairing
in
a
future
film.
Additionally,
Pooja
Hegde
surprised
audiences
recently
with
her
new
project
announcement,
a
Valentine's
Day
2025
release
titled
'Sanki'
by
filmmaker
Sajid
Nadiadwala,
where
she
shares
the
screen
with
Ahan
Shetty.
Reflecting
on
the
same,
a
source
close
to
the
actress
stated,
"Given
Pooja's
versatile
film
choices
and
the
freshness
she
brings
on
screen
with
every
character
she
takes
on,
directors
today
are
viewing
her
in
a
new
light
and
have
high
expectations
of
her
due
to
her
pan-India
mass
appeal."
Her
upcoming
action-thriller
'Deva'
backed
by
Zee
Studios
&
Roy
Kapur
Films,
is
set
to
hit
theatres
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Dussehra,
October
11,
2024.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 14:06 [IST]