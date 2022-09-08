Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Danced To All Her Songs For 45 Minutes On Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif recently graced Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi where she got candid about her personal life like never before. The actress got hitched to actor Vicky Kaushal in a lavish intimate ceremony in December last year.

During the Rapid Fire round, host Karan Johar asked Katrina to reveal the sweetest gesture that Vicky has done for her so far. In response, the Tiger 3 actress recalled how her actor-husband did a 45-minute concert of all her songs to cheer her up post her recovery from COVID-19.

Katrina told Karan, "On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with COVID-19. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, 'How does he know every step?' The steps weren't perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh."

Katrina said that the most desirable thing about Vicky is his self-assurance.

Further, during the episode, Katrina was also asked if she had to face any obstacles as she and Vicky hail from different cultural backgrounds. To this, the actress shared that she loves how her husband is with his family.

She admitted that she did find things a bit 'restrictive' at the beginning of their relationship. However, the kind of respect and loyalty Vicky gives to his parents is what she would want in her family as well. She said that she was overwhelmed by his strong principles and values.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never openly admitted their relationship in public during their dating days. The duo took everyone by surprise by getting married in a private ceremony which saw the attendance of only their family members and a few close friends.