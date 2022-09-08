Katrina Kaif recently graced Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi where she got candid about her personal life like never before. The actress got hitched to actor Vicky Kaushal in a lavish intimate ceremony in December last year.
Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Danced To All Her Songs For 45 Minutes On Her Birthday
During the Rapid Fire round, host Karan Johar asked Katrina to reveal the sweetest gesture that Vicky has done for her so far. In response, the Tiger 3 actress recalled how her actor-husband did a 45-minute concert of all her songs to cheer her up post her recovery from COVID-19.
Katrina told Karan, "On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with COVID-19. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, 'How does he know every step?' The steps weren't perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh."
Katrina said that the most desirable thing about Vicky is his self-assurance.
Further, during the episode, Katrina was also asked if she had to face any obstacles as she and Vicky hail from different cultural backgrounds. To this, the actress shared that she loves how her husband is with his family.
She admitted that she did find things a bit 'restrictive' at the beginning of their relationship. However, the kind of respect and loyalty Vicky gives to his parents is what she would want in her family as well. She said that she was overwhelmed by his strong principles and values.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never openly admitted their relationship in public during their dating days. The duo took everyone by surprise by getting married in a private ceremony which saw the attendance of only their family members and a few close friends.
- Koffee With Karan 7 Epi10 Highlights: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi Display Their Fun Side
- Katrina Kaif Says Husband Vicky Kaushal Was Never On Her Radar; 'He Was Just A Name I Had Heard'
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Katrina Kaif Has An Epic Reaction To Alia Bhatt's 'Suhaagraat Is A Myth' Comment
- Tiger Shroff Was Heartbroken After Heropanti 2 Flopped; Did A Lot Of 'Failure Eating'
- Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Says Alia Bhatt Inspires Her To Do Better; 'You Also Feel That...'
- Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff Confesses He Is Single; Reveals He Is Infatuated By Shraddha Kapoor
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon Get Candid On Karan Johar's Show
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Won't Date Tiger Shroff
- KWK 7: Shahid Kapoor Says Marrying Mira Rajput Is The Best Thing That Happened In His Life
- KWK 7: Kiara Advani Recalls Her First Meeting With Sidharth Malhotra; 'I Will Never Forget That'
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 8 Highlights: Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor Open Up About Love, Marriage & More
- Karan Johar On Receiving Hate For Koffee With Karan: They Are Cursing It So Much But Also Watching It