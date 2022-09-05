Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Katrina Kaif Has An Epic Reaction To Alia Bhatt's 'Suhaagraat Is A Myth' Comment

After
Tiger
Shroff
and
Kriti
Sanon,
it's
now
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
Khatter
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi's
turn
to
spill
the
tea,
oops
'coffee'
on
Karan
Johar's
popular
talk
show
Koffee
With
Karan
Season
7.
Like
the
previous
episodes,
this
one
too
has
lots
of
candid
confessions
and
hilarious
moments.
In
the
promo,
Karan
is
seen
telling
Katrina
how
Alia
Bhatt
dismissed
suhaagraat
as
a
myth
when
she
graced
the
first
episode
of
Koffee
With
Karan
7
with
her
Rocky
Aur
Rani
Ki
Prem
Kahani
co-star
Ranveer
Singh.
Hearing
this,
the
Tiger
3
says,
"It
does
not
always
have
to
be
a
suhaag
raat.
It
can
also
be
a
suhaag
din."
Later,
Karan
asks
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
about
his
love
interest.
To
this,
the
Gully
Boy
star
while
pointing
at
Ishaan
Khatter,
replies,
"I
am
so
single
that
mere
saath
ghumte
ghumte
yeh
bhi
single
ho
gaya
hain."
He
seemingly
hinted
at
Ishaan's
breakup
with
his
rumoured
actress-girlfriend
Ishaan
Khatter.
The
promo
also
gives
a
glimpse
of
Ishaan
at
his
crazy
best
during
the
rapid
fire
round.
Well,
going
by
the
looks
of
this
new
promo,
it
looks
like
it's
going
to
be
an
entertaining
ride
for
the
audience.
The
tenth
episode
of
Koffee
With
Karan
will
be
available
on
streaming
on
Disney
+
Hostar
from
Thursday,
12am.
With
regards
to
work,
Katrina
Kaif,
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Ishaan
Khatter
will
be
seen
sharing
screen
space
in
the
upcoming
horror
comedy
Phone
Bhoot.