Koffee With Karan 7 Epi10 Highlights: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi Display Their Fun Side

The 10th episode of Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the show as guests. Karan Johar first welcomes Katrina on the couch. He asks her about her wedding whilst reminding her that she manifested it on his show.

Kaif confessed that her love story with Vicky Kaushal was rather unexpected. She also revealed that when the media was speculating, they were not seeing each other. Karan also brings up Zoya Akhtar’s role and Katrina added that the first person she told was Zoya. Johar then said that it all unfolded right in front of their eyes at her party.

Katrina shared that Vicky was initially not on her radar. Karan then quizzed the actress about coming together two families. Katrina commended Vicky’s values and principles in life and how wonderfully he treats his family. Karan also quizzed Katrina about Ileana D’Cruz dating her brother. The actress, however, stayed away from divulging more details. However, she did point out the fact that nothing goes unnoticed by the filmmaker’s eyes.

This was followed by Karan welcoming Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He asked then about working with a massive movie star like Katrina on Phone Bhoot. The trio shared details about their Goa trip and how Siddhant was very busy shooting for Gehraayiaan. Sid also revealed that Vicky at accompanied Katrina at the time.

Karan also quizzed Ishaan and Siddhant about their friendship and dating lives. The latter even spoke about the trolling faced by Ananya Panday as a result of him speaking his truth at a roundtable interview. The guests then played a game called 'actors trolling actors.’ This was followed by the rapid-fire round and it was won by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The guests then moved on to the quiz segment of the show. Ishaan ended up scaring Katrina and Karan with his overzealousness. Sid and Ishaan played against Katrina and they called Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shakun Batra, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Zoya in order to win points. Katrina, on the other hand, dialled up hubby Vicky Kaushal. Karan ended up answering a tiebreaker question. However, Karan ended up giving both Katrina and Sidhant-Ishaan the gift hamper.