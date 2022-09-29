Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Forbids Karan Johar From Taking Her Name In The Show

The 7th Season of Koffee With Karan was a blast in its 12-episode run as the audience got to know many scandalous secrets about their favourite stars. The season was very special as the audience also got to know a bit more about Karan Johar, who has been known to keep his secrets very close. One thing that fans noticed about the host in this season is his obsession with bringing Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt into his conversations and questions wherever possible.

In the last episode of the season, KJo invited social media influencers Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM. The guests gave Karan honest opinions about his hosting and asked him the burning questions in the audience's minds. The host was roasted brutally for calling Alia Bhatt's name whenever possible. Danish Sait compared his Alia obsession with the obsession her character Isha has with calling Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) name in Brahmastra.

While one would think that Alia likes Karan's obsession, the truth is far from it. Karan told the guests that even Alia Bhatt reprimanded him and told him not to take her name so often. The point was raised again when Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's episode was given the best episode award. Karan called Alia to congratulate her and even then she told him not to say her name for some time. The duo even jokingly said that they should have a fallout and Karan should start saying mean things about her.

The last episode was definitely a laugh riot and the audience just can't wait for the 8th Season to air.