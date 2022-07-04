Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut as a leading actor with Sriram Raghavan's 2007 film Johnny Gaddar in which his performance was lauded by the critics. Over the years, the actor featured in films like Jail, 7 Khoon Maaf, New York, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to name a few.
Neil Nitin Mukesh Criticises Bollywood For Remaking Films Instead Of Coming Up With Original Ideas
Recently in a chat with Hindustan Times, Neil slammed Hindi filmmakers and writers for remaking films instead of focusing on original ideas and contents.
The actor said that there are various sub-genres, like psychological thrillers, political thrillers, horror thrillers, and so on adding that he is curious to know why any filmmaker isn't exploring those genres.
Neil was quoted as saying, "There are various sub-genres, like psychological thrillers, political thrillers, horror thrillers and so on. Why aren't we exploring those? We are still remaking films instead of coming up with original ideas and content. In Bollywood, we have original ideas, but I feel that we prefer to play it safe."
Speaking about how an actor's worth is solely determined by commercial success, he revealed that he tries to strike a balance by doing all kinds of films.
"I believe that in showbiz, I have to be a little sensible and strike a balance. The truth is that, not just in our industry, but among the audience as well, the general perception of an actor is based on his commercial success. While I love being a part of a film like Jail, I will also do entertainers like Players and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," the taboid quoted him as saying.
Workwise, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. His upcoming release is Ankush Bhatt's delayed film Firrkie alongside Jackie Shroff and Kay Kay Menon.
- Neil Nitin Mukesh On His Early Days: Many People Didn't Want To Accept A Singer's Son Or Grandson As An Actor
- Neil Nitin Mukesh On 12 Years Of New York: It Was A Great Learning Experience Being On Kabir Khan's Sets
- Neil Nitin Mukesh On His Family And Him Testing COVID-19 Positive: Luckily My Daughter Isn't In Any Discomfort
- Neil Nitin Mukesh And His Wife Cancel Their Wedding Anniversary Celebrations Post Rajiv Kapoor’s Demise
- RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Akshay Kumar, Bhagyashree And Others Mourn The Tragic Loss
- Neil Nitin Mukesh On How His Father Is Coping With Rishi Kapoor's Death: He Has Been Extremely Upset
- Neil Nitin Mukesh Slams People For Stepping Out Unnecessarily Amidst Lockdown
- Bypass Road Movie Review: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Thriller Turns Out To Be A Bumpy Ride!
- Bypass Road Song So Gaya Yeh Jahan: Neil Nitin Mukesh Gives A New Twist To Iconic Song From Tezaab
- IIFA 2019 Pictures: Sara Ali Khan Steals Our Hearts, Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Greek GODDESS
- French Director Jerome Salle On Saaho: If You Steal My Work, At Least Do It Properly
- Saaho To Make It To The Handful IMAX List Of Indian Movies