Neil Nitin Mukesh Criticises Bollywood For Remaking Films Instead Of Coming Up With Original Ideas

Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut as a leading actor with Sriram Raghavan's 2007 film Johnny Gaddar in which his performance was lauded by the critics. Over the years, the actor featured in films like Jail, 7 Khoon Maaf, New York, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to name a few.

Recently in a chat with Hindustan Times, Neil slammed Hindi filmmakers and writers for remaking films instead of focusing on original ideas and contents.

The actor said that there are various sub-genres, like psychological thrillers, political thrillers, horror thrillers, and so on adding that he is curious to know why any filmmaker isn't exploring those genres.

Neil was quoted as saying, "There are various sub-genres, like psychological thrillers, political thrillers, horror thrillers and so on. Why aren't we exploring those? We are still remaking films instead of coming up with original ideas and content. In Bollywood, we have original ideas, but I feel that we prefer to play it safe."

Speaking about how an actor's worth is solely determined by commercial success, he revealed that he tries to strike a balance by doing all kinds of films.

"I believe that in showbiz, I have to be a little sensible and strike a balance. The truth is that, not just in our industry, but among the audience as well, the general perception of an actor is based on his commercial success. While I love being a part of a film like Jail, I will also do entertainers like Players and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," the taboid quoted him as saying.

Workwise, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. His upcoming release is Ankush Bhatt's delayed film Firrkie alongside Jackie Shroff and Kay Kay Menon.