Neil Nitin Mukesh On How His Father Is Coping With Rishi Kapoor's Death: He Has Been Extremely Upset

The Kapoor And Mukesh Family Have Been Friends Since Generations

Neil Nitin Mukesh's grandfather, late singer Mukesh shared a great equation with the late Raj Kapoor, and sang for him in almost all his movies. Over the years, both their families has maintained their relationship and fondness for each other.

Neil Nitin Mukesh On Rishi Kapoor's Death

The actor told ETimes, "It is a big loss to the family, to the industry and to his fans all across the world. He was a father figure and everyone knows the bond the Kapoor and Mukesh family share."

When Rishi Visited Mukesh Residence For Ganpati Darshan After His Return From New York

"I have so many moments and memories that I shared with him. From working with him as a child star in film Vijay directed by late Mr. Yash Chopra to him dancing and singing at my wedding and his devotion towards Ganpati Bappa. He would visit our home without fail. In fact when he returned from America, the very next day, he was home for Darshan," Neil told the tabloid.

He further added, "A powerhouse of talent and the only actor to stand his own ground even though there were many other superstars around, he has been one of my biggest inspirations. No one portrayed love and other drama emotions as beautifully on screen as him. His films like Karz, Yeh Wada Raha, Chandini and many others have been immortalized by his presence."

Neil Says His Father Remembers His 'Chintu' Every Single Day

Talking how his father is coping with this huge loss since Rishi and Nitin Mukesh were very close to each other, Neil said, "My father has been extremely upset ever since. And as a son, I feel so helpless too because I am far away from him at this moment. We have been consciously staying separately since we were advised to do so having a baby and senior citizens both at home. I have been speaking to him daily. There is not a day when he does not miss his CHINTU."

Further revealing that his father Nitin Mukesh was in constant touch with the Bobby star during his last times, Neil said, "He (Rishi Kapoor) was and will be in our hearts and memories forever."