RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Akshay Kumar, Bhagyashree And Others Mourn The Tragic Loss

The year 2020 brings one more heartbreaking news for Indian cinema. Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today (September 25, 2020) due to cardio-respiratory arrest at MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

The hospital issued an official statement that read, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14th for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th. In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow."

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Bhagyashree, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others mourned the veteran singer's death.

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar recalled interacting with the singer at a virtual concert a few months ago and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I'd interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB." Bhagyashree SP Balasubrahmanyam lent his voice to Salman Khan's Prem in Maine Pyaar Kiya which starred Bhagyashree as the leading lady. The actress mourned the veteran singer's demise and posted, "Tragic loss ! The voice of "Prem", who tugged at the strings of all hearts all over the world is gone. #mainepyaarkiya memories.#SPBalasubramaniam no more! Strength to his family to tide over this grief." @BeingSalmanKhan #balasubramanyam Riteish Deshmukh "हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over," read Riteish Deshmukh's tweet. Neil Nitin Mukesh "My deepest condolences to the entire family. This is really sad news indeed. Have loved all his songs. His voice and style was unparalleled. May you Rest in peace sir !!🙏🏻 #SPBalasubrahmanyam," Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote on his Twitter page. Ajay Devgn The Singham actor wrote, "SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir's voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad Disappointed face to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir."

