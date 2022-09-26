Central Park in New York was saturated with fans and celebrities to celebrate the Global Citizen Festival. Hosting the event was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with actress Katie Holmes and several others.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Kiss At Global Citizen Festival; Jonas Says,‘I Am Honoured To Call Her My Wife'
The event had a live performance by the Jonas brothers, along with singer Mariah Carey. After his performance, Nick Jonas introduced the ambassador of the event, adding, "And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas." As Priyanka joined the brothers on stage, she greeted her husband with a quick kiss and hugged her brothers-in-law. As they were leaving, the Baywatch star quipped, "I'll see you guys for dinner."
Priyanka shared the video of the event on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank You for the intro babe @nickjonas." Priyanka even grooved with Nick while enjoying Mariah Carey's performance later in the event. She later posed with the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who she met on the occasion.
A few days ago, Priyanka addressed the United Nations General Assembly as the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. She addressed the problems the world is facing and encouraged the assembly to develop Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She also impinged upon how education is the birthright of every child.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me and the Russo Brothers' Citadel. In Bollywood, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
