Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Extend Wishes

India
is
celebrating
the
75th
year
of
Independence
today.
Our
nation
got
its
independence
from
the
long
British
rule
on
August
15,
1947,
after
a
very
long
struggle.
On
this
Independence
Day,
the
popular
celebs
of
Bollywood,
including
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Salman
Khan,
Abhishek
Bachchan,
Ajay
Devgn,
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
and
others
took
to
their
social
media
handles
and
extended
warm
wishes.
Check
out
the
celebs'
wishes
here:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
The
Bollywood
superstar
took
to
his
official
social
media
handles
and
shared
a
video
of
unfurling
the
National
Flag
of
India
at
his
residence
Mannat,
as
a
part
of
the
Independence
Day
celebrations.
"Teaching
the
young
ones
at
home
the
essence
and
sacrifice
of
our
Freedom
Fighters
for
our
country
India,
will
still
take
a
few
more
sittings.
But
getting
the
flag
hoisted
by
the
little
one
made
us
all
FEEL
the
pride,
love,
and
happiness
instantly," wrote
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
his
post.
Salman
Khan
Bollywood's
ultimate
crowd
puller
took
to
his
official
Instagram
page
and
shared
a
picture
of
him
hoisting
the
National
Flag.
"Wishing
everyone
a
very
happy
75th
Independence
Day..
Jai
Hind," Salman
Khan
captioned
his
post.
Abhishek
Bachchan
The
actor
shared
a
picture
of
hoisting
the
National
Flag
of
India
in
Melbourne,
Australia,
and
wrote:
"Saare
Jahaan
Se
Achchaa
Hindustan
Hamaara.
Happy
#75thYearOfIndependenceDay
!!"