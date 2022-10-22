Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a lavish Diwali bash which saw some of the big names from Bollywood under roof. Ex-flames Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also graced the party. While the former looked dapper in a white kurta and blue jacket, the former glittered in a golden lehenga.

Amid rumours of all being not well between the two actors post their alleged breakup, eagled eye fans zoomed in on one of the leaked pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in which Kartik and Sara are seen busy chatting with each other.

The picture went viral in no time on social media and came across a relief for 'SarTik' fans who still hope for them to get back together. A netizen wrote, "Whenever they come together, some magic happens. They always look perfect together. Nazar na lage." "Haye cuties together they look bawaal 😍," wrote another. A couple of fans even started speculating whether they were teaming up for Aashiqui 3.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be in a relationship when they were shooting together for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. However, the alleged lovebirds reportedly parted ways just before the film's release. This year, on Koffee With Karan 7, host and filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that the two stars were once dating.

Later, in an interview with Film Companion, Kartik shared that he has been single for a year now. Though he refused to make any comment about his relationship with Sara, he insisted that he is definitely single at present. Sara on the other hand, is lately grabbing headlines for her link-up with cricketer Shubman Gill.