Subhash Ghai's 1997 musical drama Pardes starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry clocked 25 years on Monday (August 8). To mark this milestone, the filmmaker did a special interview for his acting school Whistling Woods International in which he shared some interesting trivia about his film.

The director revealed that his first choice for Pardes was Madhuri Dixit. He said that he had initially narrated the film's story to the 'dhak dhak girl' who had liked it as well.

Ghai said, "I initially narrated the story and the character of Kusum Ganga to Madhuri Dixit and she liked it the story. Madhuri was already a big star by that time. People in my office also suggested we take her."

However, he later decided to go for a new face, rather than an established star.

Explaining the reason behind the same, he said, "When I elaborated on it (story) and wrote the complete characterisation, - a young and innocent village girl. A girl who sees an airplane in the sky and thinks of going to America, a girl who wants to go to the US because her friends have also been married there...someone who dreams of being married and going to America. But she also is innocence of an adolescent girl. I realised I would not get that innocence from a star and a newcomer would easily do it. Mahima Chaudhry did it."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Khalnayak director further said that when he met and interviewed Mahima, he was impressed by her innocent laughter and loved how she expressed emotions with her eyes. Also, she was short-heighted. The filmmaker felt that all these factors suits the character of Kusum Ganga.

Ghai admitted that the people in his office suggested him to get stars in order to make the project bigger and earn more money, however, he stuck to his choice.

In the same interview, the filmmaker shared that Shah Rukh Khan was not initially ready to ditch his jeans and flamboyant shirts, and wear trousers for his character of Arjun.

He also revealed that Salman Khan had expressed his desire to play the role of Rajiv in the film. However, Ghai declined the idea as he was keen to cast a newcomer who could speak like an American and look stylish. He felt that Apurva Agnihotri suited the bill and cast him in the film.

Upon its release, Pardes was a commercial success at the box office.