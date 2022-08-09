Subhash Ghai's 1997 musical drama Pardes starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry clocked 25 years on Monday (August 8). To mark this milestone, the filmmaker did a special interview for his acting school Whistling Woods International in which he shared some interesting trivia about his film.
Subhash Ghai Reveals Pardes Was First Offered To Madhuri Dixit; 'I Realised That I Would Not...'
The director revealed that his first choice for Pardes was Madhuri Dixit. He said that he had initially narrated the film's story to the 'dhak dhak girl' who had liked it as well.
Ghai said, "I initially narrated the story and the character of Kusum Ganga to Madhuri Dixit and she liked it the story. Madhuri was already a big star by that time. People in my office also suggested we take her."
However, he later decided to go for a new face, rather than an established star.
Explaining the reason behind the same, he said, "When I elaborated on it (story) and wrote the complete characterisation, - a young and innocent village girl. A girl who sees an airplane in the sky and thinks of going to America, a girl who wants to go to the US because her friends have also been married there...someone who dreams of being married and going to America. But she also is innocence of an adolescent girl. I realised I would not get that innocence from a star and a newcomer would easily do it. Mahima Chaudhry did it."
The Khalnayak director further said that when he met and interviewed Mahima, he was impressed by her innocent laughter and loved how she expressed emotions with her eyes. Also, she was short-heighted. The filmmaker felt that all these factors suits the character of Kusum Ganga.
Ghai admitted that the people in his office suggested him to get stars in order to make the project bigger and earn more money, however, he stuck to his choice.
In the same interview, the filmmaker shared that Shah Rukh Khan was not initially ready to ditch his jeans and flamboyant shirts, and wear trousers for his character of Arjun.
He also revealed that Salman Khan had expressed his desire to play the role of Rajiv in the film. However, Ghai declined the idea as he was keen to cast a newcomer who could speak like an American and look stylish. He felt that Apurva Agnihotri suited the bill and cast him in the film.
Upon its release, Pardes was a commercial success at the box office.
- Pardes Actress Mahima Chaudhry Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Anupam Kher Shares Her Story Of Courage
- Popular Qawwali Singer Farid Sabri Of 'Sabri Brothers' Fame Passes Away At 58
- Mahima Chaudhry On Her Horrific Car Accident: Ajay Devgn Ensured That I Got The Best Treatment
- When Shah Rukh Khan Stopped Shooting Pardes’ Song In The Middle Because Of Gauri Khan!
- HE HAD SLAPPED HIM ONCE! Subhash Ghai REJECTED Salman Khan For Shahrukh Khan Starrer Pardes!
- SWEET MEMORIES! Shahrukh Khan-Mahima Chaudhary's Unseen Pics From Pardes!
- Mahima Chaudhry Back As A Gangster
- "None of my films could match Pardes" - Mahima
- Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Subhash Ghai Says 'RK Weddings Have Best Food, Drinks & Music'
- Rishi Kapoor Had Planned Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Lavish Wedding In December 2020, Reveals Subhash Ghai
- Jackie Shroff On Ram Lakhan: If It Is Remade, It Should Be With Me & Anil Kapoor
- Subhash Ghai Is Ready To Sell Ram Lakhan & Khalnayak Remake Rights; 'Don't Want To Make Sequel Just For Money'