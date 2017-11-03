 »   »   » HE HAD SLAPPED HIM ONCE! Subhash Ghai REJECTED Salman Khan For Shahrukh Khan Starrer Pardes!

Did you know Subhash Ghai refused to cast Salman Khan opposite Shahrukh Khan in Pardes? Surprised? So are we!

While talking to Indian Express, Subhash Ghai said that the distributors had advised him to cast Salman Khan along with SRK in Pardes. Not only that he was told to cast Madhuri Dixit as the lead actress.

Why did he reject them? Let's hear from the horse's mouth!

Distributors Wanted Salman & Madhuri In Pardes Speaking about the same, Subhash Ghai told, "There was immense pressure. My last film hadn't worked so, distributors suggested that if I cast Salman and Madhuri alongside Shahrukh, it would give a huge boost to the film." Here's Why He Refused.. "Both were stars. But I refused, simply because they (Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit) would not have done justice to my characters," added Mr Ghai. Here's How Apurva Replaced Salman "Rajiv was an NRI, so there needed to be a certain mystery about him. It had to be someone unknown and hence I decided to cast a newcomer. That's how we chose Apurva." Madhuri Wanted To Do Pardes The Taal director further added, "For Ganga, they wanted Madhuri, who had worked with us many films. She was, in fact, a Mukta Arts heroine. Madhuri had even liked the script and wanted to do it." Here's How Mahima Came On Board "But I knew the character of Ganga demanded a non-familiar face, an innocence never seen before. An established face wouldn't have given me that. That's how Mahima (Choudhary) happened, and I am glad both of my choices paid off." Subhash-Salman Fallout On the other side, Salman Khan is said to have had a volatile equation with Subhash Ghai. Though they are said to have had a serious fallout, the twosome later collaborated on Subhash's directorial, ‘Yuvvraaj'. Salman Had Hit Subhash Ghai In an interview from 2002, Salman Khan had put light into his sensational feud with Ghai. "No. I have never beaten Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day." Later, Salman Had Apologized "There are times when you do get out of control. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck."

"I could not control myself. And see what happened. Next day, I had to go and apologize," Salman had concluded. Subhash On Resolving His Fight "Next morning I got a call form Salim sahib who paid his respect to me by apologising and sent Salman to my home within one hour. Salman came and stood in front of me like a guilty child." "I smiled and asked him, ‘What happened to you last night ?' and he said, ‘I have come here because my father told me to do so.' I said, ‘So you are not sorry?' and he replied, ‘Of course I am.' That's how we broke the ice."

"This meeting became a moment of love for each other. Since then Salman treats me like an elder brother or father and I genuinely love him for whatever he is. For me he is still a child," had concluded Subhash Ghai.

