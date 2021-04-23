Popular Qawwali Singer Farid Sabri Of 'Sabri Brothers' Fame Passes Away At 58

Renowned qawwali singer Farid Sabri, of the 'Sabri Brothers' duo, passed away on Wednesday (April 21, 2021). He was 58. Farid was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur due to a severe case of pneumonia. While undergoing treatment for the same, his condition worsened and the singer breathed his last. He was buried at the Miskin Shah Cemetery.

Farid's brother Amin Sabri told ETimes that his brother was diabetic and was diagnosed with pneumonia a few days ago.

"He was diabetic and also had some problem in the kidney. Some days ago he was diagnosed with pneumonia. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night. Everything happened so quickly. We will take his body to our ancestral place Mathura Walon Ki Haveli," the tabloid quoted Amin as saying.

He also refuted rumours that his brother had tested positive for COVID-19. Another report by ABP News quoted Amin as saying, "He (Farid) died due to lung infection and pneumonia."

Farid and Amin Sabri who hail from Jaipur's Ramganj, gained prominence as 'Sabri Brothers' through their performances both in India and abroad. Farid had lent his voice to the popular 'Der Na Ho Jaye' song from Rishi Kapoor-Zeba Bekhtiyar's 1991 film Henna. He along with Amin had sung songs like 'Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam' from Sirf Tum (1999) and 'Nahi Hona Tha' from Pardes (1997).

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to his family.