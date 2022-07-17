Kaduva, the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has already entered the Top 5 highest grossers list of this year. Shaji Kailas, the senior filmmaker made a grand comeback to the Malayalam film industry with the blockbuster film. Now, the trade experts suggest that has crossed the 40-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest updates, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has made a total gross collection of approximately Rs. 41.5 Crore from the box office, on its second Saturday in theatres. Thus, Kaduva has entered the prestigious list of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema in the last couple of years.