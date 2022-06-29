As per the latest reports, the Amal Neerad directorial will go on floors in December, this year, in Turkey. The Mammootty starrer will be majorly shot at the foreign locations. The rest of the portions of Bilal will be filmed in India, at the various locations of Kochi and Calcutta city.

Mammootty is all set to play the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal once again, in the highly anticipated project Bilal. The project, which is a sequel to the much-loved movie Big B, marks Mammootty's third collaboration with filmmaker Amal Neerad. As per the latest updates, Bilal is now finally all set to start rolling.

In that case, the Mammootty-Amal Neerad project might hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. The reports also suggest that Bilal is going to be an out-and-out action thriller, and is being made on a massive budget. As per the updates, the project is jointly produced by director Amal Neerad and actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan, under the banners Amal Neerad Productions and Wayfarer Films.

Advertisement Advertisement

As reported earlier, it has been rumoured that Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, the father-son duo might finally share the screen for the first time, in Bilal. The grapevine suggests that both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are impressed with the final draft script of the project, and have said Yes. In a recent interview, director Amal Neerad mentioned that the Big B sequel is getting bigger. However, the filmmaker refrained from revealing anything about the star cast.

To the unversed, Bilal originally started rolling in 2020, and a few portions of the film were shot in Kochi. However, the shooting was later delayed due to the lockdown restrictions. According to director Amal Neerad, he reworked the script of the Big B sequel during that period, and it came out even better. Meanwhile, Mammootty collaborated with the filmmaker for the action drama Bheeshma Parvam, which emerged as the biggest commercial success of the megastar's illustrious career.