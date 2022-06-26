Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram To Play 20 Characters in The Ajay Gnanamuthu Directorial?

Cobra, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has been under production for a very long time. The much-awaited movie has been garnering the attention of audiences with its promising posters and unique songs. As per the latest updates, Chiyaan Vikram is playing 20 different characters in the film.

Yes, you read it right. According to the grapevine, all the 20 characters played by the National award-winner have great importance in the storyline. Even though the first look poster revealed that Chiyaan Vikram will be appearing in many get-ups in the film, the reports regarding 20 characters have left the audiences totally surprised. However, there is no official confirmation on these reports yet.