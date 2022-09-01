Cobra's Run Time Has Been Trimmed By Twenty Minutes

The team of Cobra has announced just now, that the film has been trimmed by about twenty minutes. The announcement stated that a film is ultimately for the consumption of the audience, and their suggestions have been heard.

Which parts have been trimmed is yet to become public. Probably some scenes from the second half would be trimmed, as that half of the film received some negative feedback. The film impressed the audience largely, with its first half, and this trim might just boost the numbers at the box office for the psychological thriller.

The first half of the film explores the life of nerdy assassin Madhi, who is trying to avoid a relationship with Bhavana. He adores the girl but he feels that her life might get ruined due to his way of life. By the time the first half ends, we see Vikram in multiple avatars and executing some interesting targets. And the film introduces the freaky villain Rishi, who turns against his own mercenary. It also follows Interpol detective Azlaan and a math undergrad with a raging passion for crime detection. The undergrad also happens to be a student of Bhavana, who is a professor of criminology.

While the first half set up the pieces and managed to hold our attention and focus, the second half took detours to explain the emotional complexities between the characters. Although the scenes were important to the narrative, they could only deliver the information and not pull us into the drama.

Now, with a trim, the film might be sharper and could hold attention better. Even those who liked the film as it was, agree that the trim could help. This is a good move from the team. We will wait and see if this boosts the film at the box office.

Cobra has been directed and co-written by Ajay Gnanamuthu. It has been bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios and distributed by Red Giant Movies.