The rumours that speculated about Dhanush playing a dual role in Naane Varuven, have partly been confirmed now by the teaser announcement poster that was just now released by the team.

Well, this can still be two versions of the same character in different periods, or it could be something psychological like a split personality disorder or something. We will know more in the teaser, or maybe not. Maybe the team will keep us guessing until the movie is out.

Whether Selvaraghavan's appearance in the film will be confirmed in the teaser is another question that comes to mind. They might add a voiceover at the very end of the teaser. Or they might show his silhouette shot. They may not even give any indication at all that he will appear in the film. We will have to wait for the teaser to drop.

The teaser will be released on Thursday, September 15.

Naane Varuvean starring Dhanush, Elli Avram, Indhuja Ravichandran, Prabhu, and Yogi Babu, is written and directed by Selvaraghavan. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the film's music. Om Prakash is the cinematographer and Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor for the project. The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations.

Selvaraghavan has directed Dhanush four times before this. They have worked on Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Konden, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Yuvan Shankar Raja was a part of the team, in the first three films, and GV Prakash was the composer for Mayakkam Enna. The trio coming together after a long gap has created expectations.